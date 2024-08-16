Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurogene Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurogene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGNE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. Neurogene has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Neurogene by 37.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

