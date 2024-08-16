Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for BioRestorative Therapies in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Up 17.9 %

BRTX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. BioRestorative Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 63.47.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

