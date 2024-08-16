Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of FENC stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.