Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Neuronetics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neuronetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

