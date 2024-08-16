Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $141.40

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.40 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 146.11 ($1.87). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.85), with a volume of 52,533 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Eurocell Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £2,111.20 ($2,695.61). Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Eurocell
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.
