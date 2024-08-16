Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 18th.

Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

