Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP David Lucchese Sells 4,124 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 588,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 15th, David Lucchese sold 400 shares of Everi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $5,196.00.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

