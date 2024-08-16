Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Trading Down 1.9% on Insider Selling

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $64.96 and last traded at $65.18. 206,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,523,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Specifically, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,015 shares of company stock worth $806,478. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 27.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

