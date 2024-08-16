Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $18.60.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

