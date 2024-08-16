Evoke plc (LON:EVOK) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Acquires 250,000 Shares

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 250,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £137,500 ($175,561.80).

Evoke Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:EVOK opened at GBX 55.15 ($0.70) on Friday. Evoke plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.18 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,640 ($110.32).

Get Evoke alerts:

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Evoke plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.