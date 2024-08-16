Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,934,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 2,308,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.7 days.
Evolution Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.57 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
