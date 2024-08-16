Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,640,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 18,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

