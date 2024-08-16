Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Exicure Price Performance

Exicure stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

