Eyenovia, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.77. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 1,515,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,914,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,340.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

