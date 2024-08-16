Eyenovia, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Eyenovia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eyenovia

Eyenovia Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 1,515,151 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $999,999.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,340.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Eyenovia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.