Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Down 2.2% Following Insider Selling

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1,770.00 and last traded at $1,770.44. 32,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 179,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,809.75.

Specifically, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $38,618,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.82.

The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,545.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,361.78.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

