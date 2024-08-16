Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Fathom in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fathom’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fathom’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTHM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Fathom has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 15,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,922.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 671,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,586.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 15,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,922.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,586.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 25,000 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,952.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 77,220 shares of company stock valued at $135,516. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

