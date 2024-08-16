Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) versus Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jackson Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Federal Life Group and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $73.20, indicating a potential downside of 16.32%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Life Group and Jackson Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.65 -$8.81 million N/A N/A Jackson Financial $4.41 billion 1.51 $934.00 million $37.86 2.31

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Jackson Financial N/A 12.25% 0.36%

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Federal Life Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, wirehouses, regional broker-dealers, banks, independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

