FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 97,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FDX opened at $284.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

