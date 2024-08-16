Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $209.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

