Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Fidelis Insurance has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 0.9 %

FIHL opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.10. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

