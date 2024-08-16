Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

