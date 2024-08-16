Financial Analysis: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) versus Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $260.26 million 2.22 $34.11 million $3.63 20.27 Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 10.11% 6.67% 0.65% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cambridge Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $73.15, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loan; residential mortgages and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of banking and wealth management offices located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

