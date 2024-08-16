Financial Analysis: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) vs. Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FTC Solar and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 5 2 1 2.50 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $1.11, suggesting a potential upside of 361.12%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Netlist.

This table compares FTC Solar and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $77.77 million 0.39 -$50.29 million ($0.39) -0.62 Netlist $69.21 million 4.71 -$60.40 million ($0.25) -5.10

FTC Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -47.92% -63.07% -33.41% Netlist -50.76% -266.39% -90.95%

Risk and Volatility

FTC Solar has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Netlist on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, and dual inline memory module (DIMM) to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

