Financial Survey: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF)

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Melexis and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melexis 0 0 0 0 N/A Microchip Technology 0 5 14 0 2.74

Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $99.42, indicating a potential upside of 22.29%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Melexis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melexis N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology 20.80% 27.82% 11.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Melexis and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.1% of Melexis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Melexis and Microchip Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology $6.59 billion 6.62 $1.91 billion $3.47 23.43

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Melexis.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Melexis on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, current, latch and switch, inductive position, speed, pressure, tire monitoring, temperature, and optical sensors ICs and time-of-flight; embedded motor, smart, fan and pump, smart LED, and pre-driver ICs; embedded lighting; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, and RFID transceivers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ieper, Belgium. Melexis NV is a subsidiary of Xtrion N.V.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

