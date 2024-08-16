First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,959,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,098,000 after buying an additional 283,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

