First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 72,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

