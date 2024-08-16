First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.10

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $18.44. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 161,813 shares trading hands.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

