First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.10

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $18.44. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 161,813 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
