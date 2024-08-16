First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,354,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.