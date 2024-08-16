Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FI opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,099,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $7,885,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.