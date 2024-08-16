FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $25.95, but opened at $27.00. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 102,975 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.76.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Further Reading

