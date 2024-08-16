Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Flowserve has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLS. Bank of America raised their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

