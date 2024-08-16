Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Director Herman E. Bulls Purchases 10,000 Shares

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNC. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

