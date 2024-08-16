Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) CAO John C. Regan Sells 13,000 Shares

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $7,834,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

