Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,213.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $45,000.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
