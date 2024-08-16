Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $548,013,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $120,746,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

