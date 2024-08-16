Frank A. Bozich Buys 40,000 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) CEO Frank A. Bozich bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,864.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trinseo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.37). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

