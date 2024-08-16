Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,600 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,473,391.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,489 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,989,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,676,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,167,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.