FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $106.44 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,426,000 after buying an additional 533,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $55,039,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

