Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) COO John Ferrucci Sells 18,499 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) COO John Ferrucci sold 18,499 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Ferrucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Ferrucci sold 1,501 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $7,595.06.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of FLL stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

