Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Eric J. Green Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,523 shares in the company, valued at $917,608.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.