Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Michael C. Lunsford Sells 5,900 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $521.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

