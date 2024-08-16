FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Paul Manheim Purchases 6,000 Shares

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Paul Manheim purchased 6,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,528.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FutureFuel Stock Up 0.8 %

FF opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $270.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter worth about $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on FutureFuel

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.