FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pivotree Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pivotree in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pivotree’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Paradigm Capital lowered their price target on Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pivotree from C$1.70 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE PVT opened at C$1.05 on Friday. Pivotree has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.49.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

