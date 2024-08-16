FY2024 EPS Estimates for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Decreased by Analyst

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Zura Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Zura Bio stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zura Bio by 68.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 1,884,501 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

