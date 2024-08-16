Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 23.4 %

Shares of GAMB opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $405.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 312,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 47,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

