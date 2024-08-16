Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Garmin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $170.97 on Friday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $2,365,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

