genedrive plc (LON:GDR) Insider Ian David Gilham Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) insider Ian David Gilham acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,304.39).

genedrive stock opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 1.63. genedrive plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.80 ($0.19).

See Also

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

