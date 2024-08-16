GeoPark Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

GeoPark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 104.1% per year over the last three years. GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.34. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.63 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.