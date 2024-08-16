George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 150 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$218.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The company has a market cap of C$29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$219.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$203.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$189.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$229.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

